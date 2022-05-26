Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

