Eversept Partners LP Acquires Shares of 201,384 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 201,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,672 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,356. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

