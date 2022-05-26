Eversept Partners LP Buys 38,417 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Envista comprises approximately 2.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.53% of Envista worth $38,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,166. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.