Eversept Partners LP Grows Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.49% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 13,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.11.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

