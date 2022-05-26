Eversept Partners LP Grows Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in argenx by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $315.97. 253,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.11. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

