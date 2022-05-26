Eversept Partners LP Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Eversept Partners LP reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,866,000 after acquiring an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

NYSE:PKI traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 616,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

