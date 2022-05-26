Eversept Partners LP Sells 110,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 311,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,726. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.53.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.