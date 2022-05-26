Eversept Partners LP Sells 28,846 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up about 1.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.40% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

OCDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 5,847,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,753.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCDX. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

