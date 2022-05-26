Eversept Partners LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,127,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 277,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LXRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 311,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,996. The company has a market capitalization of $251.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

