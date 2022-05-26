Eversept Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eversept Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,789 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.1% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.15. The stock had a trading volume of 570,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,912. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.