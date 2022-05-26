EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.0575 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1,988.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,449.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

