Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $754,578.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,897. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 5,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,836. The company has a market cap of $668.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. Evolus’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

