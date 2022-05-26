Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.63

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 6421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources ( TSE:EXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

