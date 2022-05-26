Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,542,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

