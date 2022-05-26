Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Express will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Express currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Express by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Express by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

