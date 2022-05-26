Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

