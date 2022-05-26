Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 130,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 507,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

XOM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,895,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

