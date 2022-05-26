Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky Buys 1,440 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky bought 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,222,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

