Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

