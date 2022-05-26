FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will report $143.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.87 million and the highest is $146.60 million. FB Financial posted sales of $135.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $574.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

