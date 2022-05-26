FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.07 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) will report $143.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.87 million and the highest is $146.60 million. FB Financial posted sales of $135.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $574.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $656.68 million, with estimates ranging from $624.32 million to $709.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.