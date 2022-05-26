Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 184.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,381.78 or 1.36878801 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 477.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00503564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

