Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 30th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 290 ($3.65) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.28) in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FEEXF opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.