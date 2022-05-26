Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,430,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,854,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,713,000 after buying an additional 109,603 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PACCAR stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

