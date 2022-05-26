Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 3,425 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.