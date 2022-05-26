Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

