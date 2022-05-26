Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

