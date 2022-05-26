Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $856,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

