Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.