Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 86 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $203.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.