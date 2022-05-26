Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Up 0.2%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €47.68 ($50.72) and last traded at €47.16 ($50.17). 40,413 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.08 ($50.09).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.17.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

