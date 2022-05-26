Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys New Shares in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

USCT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 608,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,565. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.04.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.