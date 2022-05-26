Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $101,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of GEF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,441. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

