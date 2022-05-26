Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $347,000 in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.53% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000.

Shares of ONYX remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,953. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

