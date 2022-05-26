Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $299,000 Investment in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.21% of Pono Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PONO. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pono Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PONO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 90,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,799. Pono Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

