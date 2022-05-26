Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned about 0.24% of PHP Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PPHP remained flat at $$10.02 on Thursday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.