Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,987 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,964. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

