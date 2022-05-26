Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Forum Merger IV by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Forum Merger IV by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

