Financial Survey: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.26 $61.52 million $3.36 9.39 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.66 $4.07 billion $0.39 8.76

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 34.79% 10.94% 1.04% Banco Bradesco 19.74% 17.68% 1.59%

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Banco Bradesco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

