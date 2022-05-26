First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 228,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.43 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

