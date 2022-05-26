First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $640.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

