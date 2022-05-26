First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 687.1% in May

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 687.1% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.57. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,610. The company has a market cap of $306.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

