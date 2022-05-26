First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.13.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
