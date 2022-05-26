First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

