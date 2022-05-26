First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.19. 20,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 78,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.
