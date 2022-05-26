First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Stake Boosted by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF comprises about 6.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 148,787 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $815,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

