First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.