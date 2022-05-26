First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.96. 4,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.