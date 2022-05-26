First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.94

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.94 and traded as high as $27.45. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 817,536 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMLP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 30,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,973,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter.

