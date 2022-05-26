First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $80.59. Approximately 26,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 66,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.