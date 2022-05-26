FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $89.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

FCFS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

