Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $117,120.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

NYSE:FPH opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,937,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Point in the first quarter worth about $4,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

